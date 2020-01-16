Dirty on the :30: Was Megxit In The Works For A Long Time?

Apparently Megxit has been on the horizon for months, but it was Archie's birth that changed everything for Meghan and Harry. Thinking about the life of a Royal in this day and age, that's probably not something you want to bring your kids up in. The reason they chose Canada was because, for the amount of time they've spent there, not a single photo of them leaked out.

Hannah Brown's return to The Bachelor wasn't fully planned to go down the way it went down. Chris Harrison was saying it was supposed to be light and fun, but then it took a dark turn when she jumped on him. Nobody had any idea that both of them still had unresolved feelings for eachother... but they ended up striking TV gold.

Sometimes she was the hero of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, more often than not she was the villain, but either way Lisa Vanderpump famously left the show. She was filling in, hosting Entertainment Tonight, and she said there may be a chance she will be back. Never say never, in her words. Lisa coming back would be awesome because we miss having someone that we love to hate. You need that just dose of anarchy in every reality show, and she does it so well.