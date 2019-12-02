Dirty on the :30: Wasted Kid Rock Attacks Oprah On Stage

Kid Rock likes to drink onstage, and he likes to talk about talk show hosts and his distaste for them, based on his expletive filled tirade on stage in Nashville.

Security escorted him off the stage, and this morning he offered some hung over insight into why he was going on that tirade. Apparently a few years back, his people tried to get him to do The Oprah Winfrey Show, and her people wanted him to write down five reasons why he loved her and her show. Kid Rock said he couldn't deal with that, and ever since that he's hated her. Here's the weirdest part-- when he sent out the Tweet, it looked like he sent out a rainbow flag for no apparent reason. Does he not know what that flag means?

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin's daughter, is back on YouTube. But she's not doing makeup tutorials, she's explaining how she can't explain what's going on right now. 

