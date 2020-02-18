Dirty on the :30: Weinstein Trial Jury Begins Deliberations

The Weinstein jury is set to begin deliberations today. We discuss what they might do with the rest of the day, and what we think would happen if they by somehow found Harvey not guilty.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended. We explain who's involved after the previous drama involving her dad, K-Fed, and others.

Drew Carey's ex-fiance died over the weekend in an apparent murder, and Wendy Williams made an incredibly bad joke about the tragedy. We discuss her latest strike, and why maybe it's time for her to get canceled.