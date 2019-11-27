Dirty on the :30: Wendy Williams Goes After TI

Wendy Williams is NOT having TI, after his Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith about his situation with his daughter, her virginity, and his control issues.

Video of T.I. Breaks His Silence!

On the show TI and Tiny, he talked openly with his youngest son about wearing condoms, so it's a real double standard in his household.

Kate Middleton made a funny face after Camila Cabello admitted to stealing a pen from Kensington Palace. She admitted it in a BBC interview, and Kensington Palace responded online with the googly eyes emoji.

-- — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

The Real Housewives are getting a couple of favorites back. Brandi Glanville is coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And Vicki Gunvalson is returning as a full time housewife on Orange County, after she had been downgraded to friend status as an ancillary character. She had some issues with her ex, Brooks (the guy who pretended to have cancer), so she's now suing him. Vicki is going to drop a defamation countersuit against Kelly Dodd, provided she gets back on the show. If you want to be on the show, everyone has to get along. That's what we call quid pro show.