Dirty on the :30: What's Gronk's New Gig?

Rob Gronkowski had a big announcement! There was speculation he was returning to the NFL... we spill the tea!

Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, and others were in Harvey Weinstein's crosshairs... documents were leaked and WOW!! You gotta hear all this!

In '(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys', Corey Feldman named names on who sexually abused him and the late Corey Haim back in the '80s. We'll fill you in!

Hear more with Christine and Salt in Dirty On The :30!