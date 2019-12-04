Dirty on the :30: Who Made Forbes' 30 Under 30 List?

Forbes has unveiled its ninth annual 30 Under 30 list. The 2020 class includes Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, and Lili Reinhart from Riverdale.

NBA veteran Kevin Durant is on the cover. Definitely deserving.

Anna Faris and her family survived a carbon monoxide scare while on vacation at their vacation home at Lake Tahoe. All 13 of them got sick and they thought it was altitude sickness. Four of the family members went to the hospital, that's how bad it was. Then they found out it was carbon monoxide poisoning. Scary stuff!

Hannah Brown, our Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball winner, had been rumored to be featured on the new season of The Bachelor, and now we know she's going to be leading the group date. It's going to be an epic three hour premiere that's only about a month away. Apparently, Peter not only kicks off one woman the first night, but eight contestants. How many contestants are they going to wheel out this time? The number gets bigger and bigger every season, and it would have to be if they're bruning off eight of them on the first night alone.