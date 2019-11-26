Dirty on the :30: Who Won Dancing With The Stars?

November 26, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt
DWTS-finale.jpg

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment

Last night was the big finale for Dancing with the Stars... 

SPOILER ALERT-- Hannah Brown won the whole thing. This marks the first time a Bachelorette has won the Mirrorball, and only the second time a Bachelorette has ever competed on Dancing with the Stars. Hannah had a great comeback story this season, because early on the judges were not a big fan of her, and-- in her words-- were treating her harshly.

TI talked to Jada Pinkett Smith about the controversy surrounding his daughter, and whether or not he has been to the gynecologist with her to find out if she still maintained her virginity. He sat down with three women yesterday, and he took everything they had to say to him. He apologized to his daughter, but said he won't apologize to anyone on the internet who got upset.

Justin Timberlake was seen holding hands with a co-star while they appeared to be hammered, so immediately that means everybody checked out Justin and Jessica Biel's prenup. According to the papaerwork, $500,000 goes to the victim in the event of infidelity. 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

