Dirty on the :30: Will Adam Sandler Win an Oscar?

Adam Sandler just won a Best Actor award from the National Board of Review, which is a big deal because it's essentially his first legit acting award. It also paves the way for him to potentially be nominated for an Academy Award.

Someone asked Sandler if he cared about winning an Oscar, and he admitted he wants one, but he thinks he has no chance against actors like Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Damon, or Christian Bale. We think he does have a chance, especially if he's as good as we're hearing in his next movie, the crime drama Uncut Gems.

It's a big night on TV tonight.

The Masked Singer is on at 8pm on Fox, and we're down to Butterfly, Flamingo, Fox, Leopard, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, and Tree. It's incredible how many of them are amazing singers, and we don't know how many real singers are in the group.

The 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center is on NBC at 8pm. Performers include Chicago, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Leah Michelle, Ne-Yo, and Gwen Stefani.

Apple has announced its first, ever Apple Music Awards. They gave the awards to all the same people who are already winning awards everywhere else, like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Those wins are well deserved, but why wouldn't Apple instead start spotlighting artists that we haven't really heard about? Or is that something Spotify would do? And would people really care if artists they hadn't heard of yet were winning awards? People tend to want to know the people who are winning... but we can already see that during the GRAMMYs and the AMAs.