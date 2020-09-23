Andy Grammer creates custom TikTok duet beat for 965TIC listeners

Calling all singer-songwriters and up-and-coming musicians. Andy Grammer wants YOU to duet with him on TikTok!

If you haven't heard, the great Andy Grammer is a beast on TikTok. The man has taken the platform by storm with his innovative duet offerings. He writes a beat, posts the video and then anyone can simply duet right back with him and submitt their own masterpiece.

And now, Andy has created a custom beat just for 965TIC listeners!

Click here to head on over to TIC's TikTok page and get started on your duet with Andy Grammer. We want to see all those submissions.

Meanwhile, Christine Lee showed Andy her duet titled, "Andy Grammer looks like Paul Rudd." His real-time reaction was the absolute best!

Check out the full interview below where Andy talks to Christine and Salt about his growing family, his love for his mom and how this terrible pandemic has brought out the best in his creativity.