Andy Grammer creates custom TikTok duet beat for 965TIC listeners
Andy's real time reaction to Christine Lee's duet is PRICELESS!
Calling all singer-songwriters and up-and-coming musicians. Andy Grammer wants YOU to duet with him on TikTok!
If you haven't heard, the great Andy Grammer is a beast on TikTok. The man has taken the platform by storm with his innovative duet offerings. He writes a beat, posts the video and then anyone can simply duet right back with him and submitt their own masterpiece.
And now, Andy has created a custom beat just for 965TIC listeners!
Let's see what you've got: Our friend Andy Grammer made this sick song just for us and we're looking for the best duet! Head over to @965tic on TikTok, record your song and share it on all your socials. Don't forget to tag us so we don't miss it!
Click here to head on over to TIC's TikTok page and get started on your duet with Andy Grammer. We want to see all those submissions.
Meanwhile, Christine Lee showed Andy her duet titled, "Andy Grammer looks like Paul Rudd." His real-time reaction was the absolute best!
I submitted my own @tiktok_us #duet to @andygrammer and then played it for him. @TODAYshow here I come! ------ @965tic #PaulRudd #tiktok pic.twitter.com/F0LcEK1EI9— Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) September 23, 2020
Check out the full interview below where Andy talks to Christine and Salt about his growing family, his love for his mom and how this terrible pandemic has brought out the best in his creativity.
Christine and Salt talk to favorite artist @andygrammer about his awesome @tiktok #Duets videos AND they submit one of their own original songs!! YOU CAN TOO! Head over to TikTok and give @965tic a follow. You’ll find Andy’s custom TIC beat there where you can duet with Andy!