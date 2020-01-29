Dirty on the :30: Emily Blunt Apologized For Snubbing Chris Martin

Emily Blunt apologized to Chris Martin after his joke about doing A Quiet Place musical got snubbed... and she did it in a really amusing way.

Oprah Winfrey is breaking her silence on the controversy over Jeanine Cummins' new novel American Dirt. Hear why this book has people up in arms, and why Oprah is backing it.

And Meghan Markel and Prince Harry are shocked to lose their youth ambassador roles. Isn't that the whole point of leaving the Royals?