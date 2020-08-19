Foxwoods Daycation

Cure your cabin fever with a safe Foxwoods Daycation

August 19, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Sick of being home? Itching to get away safely? Foxwoods Daycation to the rescue!

Monique Sebastian —Vice President, Entertainment & Entertainment Marketing at Foxwoods — knows a thing or two about how fabulously fun Foxwoods is. And, she knows how frustratingly hard it is for all of us — under do-not-travel-to-certain-states orders — to be stuck at home going absolutely bonkers with cabin fever. That's why Monique Zoomed with Christine and Salt, to tell everyone about taking a Foxwoods Daycation — where every day is a great day!

Of course, all Salt wanted to know was how to cheat at craps, poker and slots. Monique wasn't having it — but she did give all kinds of details on tax-free shopping, delicious dining, late-night fun and yes — gaming. 

Check out the interview below, and don't forget to schecule some "me" time with a safe, fun daycation get-away at Foxwoods.

Monique Sebastian—Foxwoods VP of Entertainment & Marketing—wants to help you out of that quarantine cabin fever funk! How about taking a fun, safe Foxwoods Daycation?!

