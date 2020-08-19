Fill out your 2020 census and get free ice cream!

Jason Black —Communications Director for the Community Renewal Team — a non-profit located in Hartford, says Connecticut needs to fill out the 2020 Census like, YESTERDAY!

Take a listen to the interview below as he chats with Christine and Salt about the uber importance of filling out the census. It's quick, it's easy, it helps insure funding for your town and yes — filling it out can even get you ICE CREAM!

Who wants FREE Ice Cream? CRT and @ChristmasWishCT will be at East Hartford Public Library (Raymond Library) 840 Main St., East this Friday, Aug. 21 from 11 am - 1 pm during the Farmers Market, w/ free ice cream, popcorn, and time to do the #2020Census! Remember, #EveryoneCounts! pic.twitter.com/qs3ZdHsvsC — CommunityRenewalTeam (@CRTCT) August 19, 2020

Jason reminds every one that now more than ever, it is vital to complete your 2020 federal U.S Census. With unemployment on the rise, the information collected from the 2020 Census, will help to inform federal, state, and local government agencies, along with community services and businesses, regarding how they should plan to allocate billions of dollars in critical services and programs for people in our communities all over Connecticut and nationwide.

This includes allocating funds for things like: schools, healthcare, emergency response services, and roads and bridges in your hometown. Ensuring that there is accurate and complete Census data is vital for implementing and evaluating new and existing services and programs.

You can truly make a difference just by completing your Census today — it will only take a couple of minutes, but it will do a lifetime of good. (And don't forget about that free ice cream!)

Click here to get started filling out the census.