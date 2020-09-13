Gabby Barrett talks about her friendship with mentor Carrie Underwood

Christine & Salt Zoomed with Country/Pop star Gabby Barrett about her debut album, Goldmine featuring her hit single — the rousing anthem, I Hope — and got details on her sweet friendship with mentor, Carrie Underwood.

Gabby also talked about her pregnancy (she's due in January, it's a girl) and how her "country-boy" husband likes to call ground beef "hamburger meat" — something she just doesn't get!

Gabby feels the strong female influence in Country music these days, something she credits to the women whose shoulders she stands upon, like Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood and new bestie, Carrie Underwood who is someone Gabby says she's looked up to her entire life.

Don't be surprised if you see Gabby in an all-female super group sometime soon!

Check out her song, I Hope along with the full interview below.