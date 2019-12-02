Dirty on the :30: Gabrielle Union & Julianne Hough Call Out AGT Firing

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough-- both let go from America's Got Talent-- have called them out and saying they were just reporting workplace incidents, and got fired for it.

Some of the workplace incidents they were talking about included a toxic working environment, proglematic racism, and sexism. Gabrielle Union was even allegedly told that her hairstyles were "too black." Now NBC and the production company have agreed to hear the concerns about the workplace that they both expressed on Twitter. Are they going to be rehired? Do they even want to be rehired?

Does Pete Davidson want any fans to show up to his comedy shows? It's been reported that Pete, at multiple shows, has handed out a $1 million nondisclosure agreement that he wants all of his audience members to sign, so they won't comment on, Tweet out, or say any of his jokes that he's working on. People started Tweeting out not Pete's material, but the NDA itself, which still kind of blows up the NDA anyway.

Caitlyn Jenner might be in trouble for some of the comments she made about Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. She commented on how much they spend on security, and also how Khloe never opened back up to her after she transitioned to being a woman.