Dirty on the :30: George Lopez In Trouble For Trump Threat Joke

George Lopez pulled a Kathy Griffith and got in trouble for commenting on a post about a rumored $80 million bounty on President Donald Trump's head.

George said he'd do the job for half the money being offered. The Secret Service is now investigating his joke, and will probably come pay him a visit. They know it was a joke, but the issue now is whether or not other people thought it was not a joke, or may act on it.

Kate McKinnon went to the Golden Globes and told Ellen DeGeneres she was a little nervous because she had some very famous seatmates at her table-- none other than Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Video of Beyoncé &amp; Jay-Z Left Kate McKinnon Speechless at the Golden Globes

We love it when stars are big tippers, and last week Donnie Wahlberg had a $28.50 check at IHOP, but he dropped $2,020 as the tip to celebrate the New Year. That launched the 2020 tip challenge, and Harry Styles, on a $450 dollar tab, decided to do the same thing and left a $2,020 tip. What is it like to get a tip that big???