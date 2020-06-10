Get your 2020 Graduation Message on the air

There are a lot of so-called "drive-through" graduations taking place here in Connecticut.

It's awesome that local communities have figured out a way to give kids a graduation ceremony while maintaining safe social distancing. But it's a bummer the whole fam can't partake.

Christine and Salt to the rescue! We've created a dedicated hot line so you can give your fav grad a shout-out on the radio.

Simply call 860-263-9613 and leave a message for your special graduate. We'll play back as many messages as we can!

So here's to the Class of 2020, let's make their big graduation extra special with a fab radio shout-out.