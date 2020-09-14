Salt's daughter thinks her favorite cartoon dogs have come to life

Salt's daughter, Carole Pat (aka, CP) loves herself some Disney Jr. "Bingo and Rolly"— a pair of cartoon pugs who go on epic adventures.

Christine Lee has a pair of REAL pugs named Tank and Monty who go on epic adventures. So Christine and Salt decided to bring Bingo and Rolly to life in the form of Tank and Monty. Shhhh, just don't tell CP they're pug actors!

Don't miss the big finish, where Salt's wife Sarah leads the whole crew in a sing-a-long of the catchy theme song.