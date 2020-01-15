Dirty on the :30: Google & Amazon More Trustworthy Than Tom Hanks?

America trusts Google and Amazon over Tom Hanks. How can this be true? Maybe he's slipping? Maybe it was his son Chet when he spoke Patois outside of the Golden Globes on the red carpet? No matter why, Tom Hanks has fallen in favor. The study that yielded these results also showed that neither Oprah nor Donald Trump are as trustworthy as they used to be.

Dave Chappelle has endorsed Andrew Yang for president, and he's part of the so-called Yang Gang. The comedian endorsed the Democratic presidential hopeful, and is performing at two shows in South Carolina. When Yang announced the news, he made it seem like he was helping out Dave, not the other way around.

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. ---- pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang-- (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

Scarlett Johansson is among 12 other actors and actresses who have been nominated for two Academy Awards within the same year. Cate Blanchett, Sigourney Weaver, Emma Thompson, Al Pacino, Julianne Moore, and Jamie Foxx are all on that list.

Bruce Springsteen celebrated his son Sam becoming an official member of the Jersey City Fire Department yesterday. Do you think they played the song "I'm On Fire" in the background?