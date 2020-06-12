Governor Lamont message to graduates, Stay in Connecticut!

During Christine and Salt's weekly Friday morning call-in, Governor Ned Lamont congratulated the Class of 2020 with a message of hope, "it may not be the graduation you expected, but it's one you'll never forget" adding, "it's still a land of opportunity." The governor — who has multiple degrees, including from both Harvard and Yale — remembered his own graduations and finished off with this advice, "stay in Connecticut!"

Governor Lamont responded to the term 'defund the police' explaining, "rather than defund the police, I like to think about other ways we can compliment what they are doing" emphasizing social services and community involvement.

Lamont also discussed the CT Back to Work Innitiative, which is designed to help people get back into the workforce post-Covid19 — especially important considering emergency unemployment funding ends soon, bans on evictions will soon be lifted, and student loans and mortgage payments will be due again as well.

And let's not forget about the virus, says Lamont. He says the state is on track to move into Phase 2 reopening on June 17th, but warns masks and social distancing must still be utilized.

Listen to the full interview below.