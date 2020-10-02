Governor Lamont on President Trump and First Lady's coronavirus diagnosis

Governor Ned Lamont joined Christine & Salt for his weekly Friday morning at 8 A.M. interview, where he reacted to the news that both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid19.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the President and First Lady, who have tested positive for COVID. Another reminder that this is a highly contagious virus and we must not let our guard down. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2020

The governor wondered if continuing with a second debate so soon after Trump's diagnosis is the right thing to do saying, "I think you might wanna think twice about having a debate in less than two weeks."

Lamont addressed election day safety and absentee voting, "I'm gonna make sure everybody can vote and vote safely."

Governor Lamont also had a special message for politically active young people — volunteer at the polls!

.@GovNedLamont has a message for @QuinnipiacU students, @UConn students and all politically active young people here in Connecticut...go volunteer at the polls! pic.twitter.com/idVEivuUZf — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 2, 2020

Check out the full interview below.