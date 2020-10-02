Governor Lamont on President Trump and First Lady's coronavirus diagnosis

"I think you might wanna think twice about having a debate in less than two weeks"

October 2, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Hartford
Coronavirus Special Features

Governor Ned Lamont joined Christine & Salt for his weekly Friday morning at 8 A.M. interview, where he reacted to the news that both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid19. 

The governor wondered if continuing with a second debate so soon after Trump's diagnosis is the right thing to do saying, "I think you might wanna think twice about having a debate in less than two weeks."

Lamont addressed election day safety and absentee voting, "I'm gonna make sure everybody can vote and vote safely." 

Governor Lamont also had a special message for politically active young people — volunteer at the polls! 

Check out the full interview below. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
trump
covid19
vote
Election Day