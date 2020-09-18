Governor Lamont's advice for fall

Governor Ned Lamont called into Christine and Salt for his weekly Friday morning at 8am interview.

With the flu and Covid19 colliding this fall, the governor reminds eveyone to mask up, get your flu shot and socially distance where appropriate.

Regarding the election, Lamont hasn't decided for himself if he will cast a ballot in person, or via absentee — but he reminded everyone to vote no matter what.

Finally, Governor Lamont addressed the elephant in the room — the Twitter feud between he and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

Best pizza in the US. -- https://t.co/tr095oGuWg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 15, 2020

Stay in your lane, Ned. https://t.co/eOSnjYx6nb — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 15, 2020

Listen to the full interview below!