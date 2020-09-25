Governor Lamont talks phase 3 reopening

Governor Ned Lamont called into Christine and Salt for his weekly Friday at 8am interview where he revealed, "we're gonna have Halloween." Something that made Salt very happy, as he now can give away the 20 pounds of candy sitting in his kitchen!

The governor also addressed the upcoming October 8th phase 3 reopening where indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% and indoor performing arts venues up to 50% capacity. Plus he honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and weighed in on Breonna Taylor's death, saying she died "absolutely needlessly."

Governor Lamont thanked essential workers, such as teachers and substitute teachers, who are paving the way to keep Connecticut moving forward in this age of coronavirus.

Listen to the full interview below.