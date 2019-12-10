Dirty on the :30: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Naughty In Goop Holiday Ad

Whether you really like Gwyneth Paltrow or can't stand her, Goop's new commercial is risque, but it's actually really funny.

It features Gwyneth getting ready, putting on high heels, changing outfits four or five times, making double martinis with one in each hand, walking through her glorious expensive house... and then she pulls a vibrator out of her stocking.

Video of Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Ready for The Holidays In The New December G.Label

Lizzo is in some hot water after going to the Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. She was dancing during halftime in a thong. She had a dress on, but it had two cutouts-- kind of like chaps-- so you could see her backside and her thong. People on social media went bananas and not in a good way. We're all happy about what Lizzo has done for body positivity and our collective confidence. But here's the thing-- she was at a basketball game, not a club. How did she even get through security in that kind of outfit?? Still, appropriate or not, you have to admire her confidence... it's contagious!

Lizzo Twerks, Shows Off Thong As Laker Girls Dance to 'Juice' https://t.co/UvOXElkTvg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2019

Chrissy Teigen was talking about what it's like for celebrities to go through LAX. We've heard about this before, but she confirmed the utopia that is a separate wing that celebrities pay a fee to use and not be bothered by riffraff like us. They built this at LAX in 2017, and it's pretty cool because celebrities get to drive up, go through separate security, take a car right to the plane, and then get on.