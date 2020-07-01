Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's 4th of July message

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shared his 4th of July message with Christine Lee this morning — one of staying safe and having fun this summer. Despite the fact that the Yard Goats (and Minor League Baseball in general) are not going forward with their season, Mayor Bronin says there are plenty of ways to get out and have fun but unfortunately for this year, it's gonna be with fewer arts and entertainment events.

Regarding fireworks, yeah — they're a no-go this year. Bronin asks that people show some compassion and understanding for their fellow neighbor, which means avoiding setting off illegal fireworks altogether.

The mayor went on to discuss the statue of Christopher Columbus, which was quietly removed this week, saying he is in disucssions with Hartford and Greater-Hartford area Italian-Americans about other ways to celebrate the community.

Meanwhile, Christine saved the political "gotcha question" for last, asking the mayor how he takes his hot dog — with ketchup, mustard, relish or all three. His answer is nothing short of shocking!