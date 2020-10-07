Interview: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined Christine Lee to talk about the possiblity that Hartford schools will probably switch to a mix of online and in-person learning as Covid19 cases rise in the capitol city.

He also talked about the importance of getting a flu shot, saying it's easy to get vaccinated. Simply go into any area CVS — like he did, or look for local flu shot clinics.

The mayor laughingly declined Christine's offer to do opposition research on Dennis House after Dennis revealed he has his eye on a future in politics.

.@MayorBronin let me know if you need me to do opposition research on @DennisHouseTV ------ https://t.co/VyH94cTHXM — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 7, 2020

Mayor Bronin also addressed President Trump's recent return to the White House after a stint at Walter Reed National Medical Center while battling coronavirus. Bronin says that mask wearing should have never been considered a political issue, "the events of the last week show that no one is immune...and it just makes sense to take precautions."

Finally, the mayor revealed his family will celebrate Halloween by dressing up and doing Zoom parties, but not going out trick-or-treating.

Check out the full interview below.