Interview: Hartford Mayor responds to the term Defund the Police

We've been hearing the term "defund the police" on the heels of the worldwide #BlackLivesMatter protests. Do a Google search and you get a myriad of differing results back on exactly what it means.

We asked Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to respond to that term and discuss and how he's working with Hartford Police to implement change.

Among other things, he says, "what people want is they wanna see officers out of their cars, walking, community service officers, bicycle cops...they love that we have a unit dedicated to domestic violence...that we have an officer dedicated to homeless outreach." The Mayor adds, "those things are only possible when you have enough officers so they are not just running from call to call."

Listen to the full interview below where the Mayor also gives a Covid19 update, talks about Connecticut's Phase 2 reopening and encourages Census 2020 participation.