Dirty on the :30: Harvey Weinstein Not Living Swanky In Prison

March 9, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Harvey-Weinstein-Trial-GettyImages-1201945560.jpg

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Harvey Weinstein's living situation in prison is not as swanky as you might think... plus, he claims he fell again over the weekend? Is he just looking for ways to go back into the infirmary? We discuss!

Plus, Kaley Cuoco is getting some backlash after berating her assistant on Instagram Live. Plus, Christine scrolled back on Kaley's IG and it seems like this happens a lot? Hear more!

Hear it all and more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!

 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30