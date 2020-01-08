Dirty on the :30: Harvey Weinstein Won't Stop Bringing His Phone To Court

Harvey Weinstein is the epitome of a guy who is super entitled and believes that he can do whatever he wants. He brought his cell phone to court, and was repeatedly told not to.

The judge told him if he used his cell phone one more time, he would be taken into custody. The prosecutors in Weinstein's New York trial want him remanded to custody without bail because of the charges that were brought against him in L.A., saying he is now a flight risk.

Dave Chappelle received the Mark Twain Award on PBS, which aired last night. This happened back in October, and they're finally airing it now in January.

Video of Dave Chappelle Acceptance Speech | 2019 Mark Twain Prize

Chappelle seems like one of those guys that everyone in the business loves, because he's so radical and pushes the envelope, but many average people seem to not really understand the appeal.

Kylie Jenner has donated a million bucks to the relief fund for the Australian brushfires that are ongoing, which is awesome... except that a few minutes later she posted a selfie wearing her mink Louis Vuitton slippers. That's kind of a mixed message in terms of caring for animals.