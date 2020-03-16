Dirty on the :30: Heidi Klum and Husband Finally Get Tested For Coronavirus

Heidi Klum and her husband exhibited signs of the coronavirus, but had some trouble getting their hands on testing even after their doctors asked. They finally got tests and are awaiting results.

Lady Gaga, who has fibromyalgia, is in self-isolation with her dogs and refusing to visit her grandparents. (BTW, can coronavirus affect your pets? Christine was wondering and shares what she learned!)

Bethenney Frankel is putting together Be Strong coronavirus-kits.

And in non-corona news, Dakota Johnson told her neighbors to shove it over

