Dirty on the :30: How Bad Off Was Justin Bieber Before His Recovery?

February 4, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Dirty on the 30

Justin Bieber's docuseries dropped a new episode, and it focuses on how hard it was for him-- and his team-- to be embroiled with drugs and alcohol. We discuss how bad it seems to have gotten before he turned things around.

Jessica Simpson went back to John Mayer nine times? Hear the whole story, straight from Jessica's new memoir.

And even though our Bachelor expert Ryan Jones missed last night's episode while he was flying home from the Super Bowl, we share who Pete sent home this week. Listen for all the SPOILER-y details!

Dirty on the 30

