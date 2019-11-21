Dirty on the :30: How Much Money Did Kris Jenner Make Off Kylie's Coty Sale?

November 21, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Kris-Jenner-GettyImages-118.jpg

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, when we found out that Kylie Jenner sold a 51 percent stake of her beauty empire to Coty Cosmetics for $600 million, it didn't dawn on us that her mom-ager would get a cut. Kris Jenner's standard percentage 10 percent, so she made $60 million in the deal.

There's a new viral made by a guy who loves holiday tunes and Cardi B. He loves the nonsense that she just screams out, and he put it to music. Is it a new holiday classic?

