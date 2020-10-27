Christine and Salt's Halloween candy safety tips
From catapulting Snickers to Reese's on a Roomba, we've got safely handing out Halloween candy covered
October 27, 2020
Parents everywhere are trying to figure out safe ways to dispense Halloween candy from their homes.
Well, worry no longer as Christine and Salt have come up with some super easy DIY ways you can get neighborhood kids their sugar rush on the biggest candy night of the year!
Take a listen to all the ideas ranging from a Spanx catapult to a Roomba delivering Reese's through a cat door.