How to Have a Socially Distanced Mother's Day

It’s hard enough to come up with ideas for Mother’s Day presents and ways to celebrate together every year, but if you’re socially distancing from your mom, you may not have any ideas for what you can do to make this year special. Luckily, we do. Even if you can’t be together, here are some bonding activities you can enjoy with mom, while you’re apart.

Watch a Broadway show - If your mom’s a fan of theater, watch a play or a musical together online at BroadwayHD, Amazon Prime, or check out “Broadway Does Mother’s Day,” a digital variety show with sketches from musicals including “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Chicago,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” It benefits Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and it streams Sunday afternoon at 3pm ET.

Try a virtual wine tasting - You can't visit Napa, but you and mom can do a wine tasting online with Big Cork Vineyards from the comfort of home.

Have Sunday brunch together, separately - Have some bagels delivered to your mother and some to yourself and enjoy brunch with each other while you're apart.

Take a class together with Airbnb Experiences - They offer all kinds of experiences to try, from "Sangria and Secrets with Drag Queens" to Latin pastry making, so you and mom can find one you like and learn together.

Get a wellness workout with FaceGym - Set up Virtual personal training sessions that reduce puffiness, contour your face, and relax facial muscles at FaceGym.

Go to the opera - MassOpera' virtual event, Mother's Day Songs and Shout-outs!, features a series of arias and the best part? You can take it in wearing your comfy pants on the couch while mom does the same at her place.

Watch a movie together - Keep it simple and catch a movie or watch a show you both love online together with Netflix Party.