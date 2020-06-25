How to tell your family to NOT VISIT you this summer
Salt says STAY HOME to his sister in North Carolina!
June 25, 2020
Governor Ned Lamont — along with the governors from NY and NJ — announced a travel advisory that requires people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days.
Our coalition is surrounded by coronavirus -- MASKS MASKS MASKS -- https://t.co/k5l3hayKxB— Christine Lee Mihalopoulos (@Christine_OnAir) June 24, 2020
Salt's sister, Heather, and her two sons live in North Carolina — a state where coronavirus cases are on the rise. Listen as he not-so-gently breaks it to her that she cannot come visit this summer!