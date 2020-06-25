How to tell your family to NOT VISIT you this summer

Salt says STAY HOME to his sister in North Carolina!

June 25, 2020
Governor Ned Lamont — along with the governors from NY and NJ — announced a travel advisory that requires people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days. 

Salt's sister, Heather, and her two sons live in North Carolina — a state where coronavirus cases are on the rise. Listen as he not-so-gently breaks it to her that she cannot come visit this summer! 

 

Do NOT come to CT

