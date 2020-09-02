Interview: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined Christine & Salt for their weekly Wednesday call-in and his message this week is clear: Rock the census, rock the vote, get tested for Covid19.

Mayor Bronin underscored the importance of participating in the 2020 Census saying, "there's a misunderstanding as to how this data is used...and we have to aknowledge that President Trump has sewn distrust among some communities about the cenus" adding "the census has nothing to do with citizenship."

The information collected from the 2020 Census, will help to inform federal, state, and local government agencies, along with community services and businesses, regarding how they should plan to allocate billions of dollars in critical services and programs for people in our communities all over Connecticut and nationwide.

You can truly make a difference just by completing your Census today — it will only take a couple of minutes, but it will do a lifetime of good. Click here to get started filling out the census.

On the subject of voting, the mayor says the biggest thing is the drop boxes. If you request an absentee ballot, you can simply go to a drop box in front of Hartford City Hall and just drop it in. You avoid the lines, you stay safe.

Mayor Bronin also reminded listeners to get tested for Covid19 by telling everyone to take advantage of the extensive testing in Hartford.

Plus, the mayor talked back-to-school, police issues and he might have a solution for John Oliver's Danbury "problem"--listen to the interview below and find out if Hartford will offer up naming rights to the HBO host!