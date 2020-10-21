Interview: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on kids' education suffering during pandemic

"It's one of the things I worry about most"

October 21, 2020
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin admits 2020 is a year he'd like to flush away. 

The mayor called in for his weekly chat with Christine & Salt where he spoke about how deeply concerned he is about kids' education during this pandemic. He says it's "one of the things I worry about most." 

He called on Connecticuters to not have expecations that the pandemic will end tomorrow or next week. He says this is the thinking that causes us all to fall into what's known as "Covid fatigue" where people just give up on safety protocols becase everyone is so tired of hearing about it. 

Mayor Bronin encourages everyone to get out and vote, either in person or by absentee ballot

Check out the full interview below. 

