Interview: Mayor Bronin on Congressional attacks

"Like every American who loves this country, I was distressed beyond words"

January 7, 2021
Once the Capitol was cleared of chaos last night, lawmakers got back to counting the electoral votes after protesters stormed the Capitol and halted the count Wednesday afternoon. Presiding over the joint session of Congress was Vice President Mike Pence, who reconvened the vote count.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins,” he noted. “So may God bless the lost, the injured, and the heroes forged on this day. May God bless all who serve here and those who protect this place. And may God bless the United States of America. Let’s get back to work.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called into Christine & Salt this morning to voice his distress over these coordinated attacks on Congress, saying in part, "like every American who loves this country, I was distressed beyond words."

On air and online, the mayor didn't hold back. 

Listen to the full interview below. 

