Interview: Mayor Bronin on Congressional attacks

Once the Capitol was cleared of chaos last night, lawmakers got back to counting the electoral votes after protesters stormed the Capitol and halted the count Wednesday afternoon. Presiding over the joint session of Congress was Vice President Mike Pence, who reconvened the vote count.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins,” he noted. “So may God bless the lost, the injured, and the heroes forged on this day. May God bless all who serve here and those who protect this place. And may God bless the United States of America. Let’s get back to work.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called into Christine & Salt this morning to voice his distress over these coordinated attacks on Congress, saying in part, "like every American who loves this country, I was distressed beyond words."

On air and online, the mayor didn't hold back.

“No violence” cannot be the only line you draw. Line after line was crossed before we got here. There are consequences when the president and leaders of a party persuade millions of people that a fair election was stolen, and persist in the lie even now. Stand up, goddammit. https://t.co/EjOFCFtw0u — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) January 6, 2021

Listen to the full interview below.