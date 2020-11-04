Interview: Mayor Bronin on election 2020 results stress

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin—along with a slew of civic leaders and election day volunteers — has been working overtime to get people here in Connecticut to rock the vote. (And, as Christine noted, he's been doing it quite fashionably!)

Mayor Bronin looking like the Mayor Pete of Andrew Cuomos! Dapper and oh yeah, great message! https://t.co/jzr3oO34Hd — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) November 3, 2020

So now that the votes have been cast, we're all nervous about the results. Salt added that we're also stressed about not getting an "I voted" sticker because of all the absentee balloting. Good thing there's a nice digital download available!

.@SOTSMerrill, I'm loving the commemorative suffragist digital "I Voted" stickers! pic.twitter.com/NnTDQEq2im — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) November 4, 2020

All kidding aside, everyone's anxiety levels are through the roof as we await the 2020 election results for what appears to be an historic voter turnout. Mayor Bronin says we have to do something that's very hard for a lot of us — be patient, adding, "we all just have to take a deep breath and let those votes get counted."

In addition to fears about the election returns, we are also experiencing a spike in Covid19 cases. The mayor expressed frustration at the federal government for stalling stimulus package talks, "we need the Senate to get back in the game and pass another relief package...this is a critical time for millions of families and for hundreds of thousands, if not millions of small businesses around the country.

He underscores the vital importance of getting the virus under control which would in turn, help us all economically — hence the rollback to phase 2, "having taken a few steps forward, sometimes you have to take a step back."

And finally, ICYMI, Salt claims he's a member of the Bronin family, wait till you hear what his dad wants from the mayor now that they're "related."