Dirty on the :30: Is Cuba Gooding Jr Delusional, Or Just Trolling?

Is Cuba Gooding Junior delusional, or just living it up prior to probably having to do some time? He's displaying a Lori Loughlin-esque sense of entitlement, out partying all the time while facing over 20 accusers. It's really irking people who have the ability to throw the book at him. Cuba and a couple of lady friends were hanging at the W Hotel, and he started hyping the crowd from the DJ booth, saying "Show me the money," his famous line from Jerry Maguire. That's probably not doing him any favors.

Harvey Weinstein recently made comments to The New York Post that he's done more for women than anyone, and Rose McGowan, Patricia Arquette, and a whole host of other women that he has assaulted have come out and called BS on what he had to say.

Liam Hemsworth ended his decade-long relationship with Miley Cyrus, and was seen with another girl-- an Australian singer-- but apparently just introduced someone else, 21 year old Australian model Gabriella Brooks, to his parents. He's also unfortunately closing out the year with a lawsuit on his hands, and the case seems kind of fishy. He had just done a movie and they had hired a photographer to do some promotional photos. He posted a promotional photo on his personal Instagram and tagged the movie, but apparently since it was on his personal Instagram and not the movie's Instagram, he's going to have to pay $150,000 to the photographer. There's so many stupid rules these days, when it comes to professional photographers. The photographer took a picture of him and gave it to the movie's publicity department. As an actorin the movie, Liam should be able to do whatever he wants with the picture.

