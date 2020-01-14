Dirty on the :30: Is Hannah B Joining The New Bachelor House Or Not?

Last night on The Bachelor, they picked up from last week's cliffhanger, as Hannah B and Peter still have unresolved feelings, but she didn't end up joining the house.

Video of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Make Their Decision - The Bachelor

As of this moment, Ryan Jones' favorite is Maddie. She's the one that he took last week to meet his family already, at their vow renewal ceremony. That's a big initial step.

Billie Eilish might be recording the theme song for the upcoming Bond movie, No Time To Die. Cary Fukunaga, who is directing the film, recently started following Billie, and he doesn't follow many people, so fans are putting two and two together. We're really here for it, because she would be the youngest Bond singer ever.

The Queen has come out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan. What else was she supposed to do? There was a statement from Her Majesty, only about five paragraphs long, saying she supports the couple. It seems to be fairly drama free, although she said there's going to be a period of transition where all the final details have to be ironed out.