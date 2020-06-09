Hot Debate: German or French potato salad for summer?

There's nothing better than delicious, zesty, tangy potato salad! But every summer, the big debate gets dragged back into the spotlight. Do you prefer German potato salad with mayonaise and eggs or French potato salad with oil, vinegar, herbs and dijon?

Annual Summertime Culinary Debate is BACK: German or French potato salad? ------------ pic.twitter.com/Hr5pBWcxpY — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos (@Christine_OnAir) June 9, 2020

I happen to LOVE French-style potato salad and that's what I made today after my husband did all the prep work for me (lol, aren't helpful hubs great?!) Personally, the lightness of the oil, vinegar (two kinds in my case — red wine and apple cider), herbs and a pinch of dijon is all your taters need.

However, the creaminess of German potato salad is just TO DIE FOR. Here's a recipe that claims to be the BEST EVER. Looks pretty damn tasty to me.

So how are you supposed to choose which style of potato salad to serve? Both are sooooooo DELISH.

Easy. Ask Facebook.

Based on comments, looks like GERMAN potato salad is our winner. Oh well...I'm going to go enjoy my French potato salad anyway. With a book and a glass of wine on the patio. Who's with me?!