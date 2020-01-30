Dirty on the :30: James Corden Responds To Carpool Karaoke Criticism

January 30, 2020
James-Corden-GettyImages-1194376923.jpg

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

James Corden responded to accusations of pulling a fast one on Carpool Karaoke, by not actually driving the car while they sing. Hear what box office bomb he name dropped with his hilarious statement.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber wants all of us to stop talking about her pinky fingers. Hear about why she's self conscious about her condition, and other celebs with anatomical abnormalities.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo is undergoing his fourth surgery correcting his rare bone disorder. Best of luck to him!

Plus, hear how Popeyes might have inspired Beyonce's new Adidas line, and the way the fast food chain is trolling her about it!

