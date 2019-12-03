Dirty on the :30: Jay Leno Has No Hard Feelings Toward Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were let go From America's Got Talent after apparently complaining about the toxic work environment. Part of that complaint centered around a joke that Jay Leno had told that Gabrielle felt was inappropriate and tone deaf. Jay Leno said that she has no hard feelings toward Gabrielle.

It's interesting how all of the people around Simon Cowell keep changing, but never him. Clearly he can't be the problem... SAG Aftra and the #MeToo movement are investigating as to whether they should take the allegations seriously.

Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis are in an adorable holiday movie called Holiday in the Wild on Netflix. Apparently, Rob has a thing for Christmas trees, as he told Ellen DeGeneres whil promoting the movie.