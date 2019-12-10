Dirty on the :30: Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Reaction To Golden Globe Nomination

The Golden Globe nominations are here, and they include honors for Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Elton John for original songs.

Best motion pictures in the drama category include 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes.

Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce all up for Best Actor.

The Best Actress category will be tough, with Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger. J.Lo got nominated for a Golden Globe for Hustlers, and she was very excited about it.

Brad Pitt's mom wants to confront Angelina Jolie, and we hope it's a pay per view event. She is tired of Angelina "treating Brad like dirt," and she and her husband want to see their grandkids and they want more time with them. She apparently thinks the holidays are the best time to approach Angelina about this. For the record, Brad Pitt's mom Jane is a lovely Midwestern woman. And nobody should want to hold the grandkids hostage in a situation like this; you always need to let the kids see the grandparents.

Vanna White made a funny error last night during her debut as the temporary host of Wheel of Fortune while Pat Sajak is out battling an illness. Vanna looked at the wrong arrow after giving the Wheel a final spin, but she played it off with a cute joke.