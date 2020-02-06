Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Had To Give Nick Lachey HOW MUCH in the Divorce?

Jessica Simpson shared her biggest financial mistake of all time when she dropped by the Dr. oz Show-- her marriage to Nick Lachey. There was no prenup... hear how much she had to give him in their divorce.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally set a wedding date, after getting engaged last Valentine's Day. Find out when they're getting married.

The Oscars won't have a host this weekend, but they take one unanimous person from the Academy and have them explain why they're voting for one thing, or why they won't vote for a different one. A female Academy member said she won't vote for the South Korean Best Picture nominee Parasite, and you won't believe why. We explain her outrageous answer, as well as why her argument crumbles with the tiniest bit of logic. Listen now!