Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Had To Give Nick Lachey HOW MUCH in the Divorce?

February 6, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Jessica Simpson shared her biggest financial mistake of all time when she dropped by the Dr. oz Show-- her marriage to Nick Lachey. There was no prenup... hear how much she had to give him in their divorce.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom finally set a wedding date, after getting engaged last Valentine's Day. Find out when they're getting married.

The Oscars won't have a host this weekend, but they take one unanimous person from the Academy and have them explain why they're voting for one thing, or why they won't vote for a different one. A female Academy member said she won't vote for the South Korean Best Picture nominee Parasite, and you won't believe why. We explain her outrageous answer, as well as why her argument crumbles with the tiniest bit of logic. Listen now!

Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Had To Give Nick Lachey HOW MUCH in the Divorce?

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Kirk Douglas Dies At 103 WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Controversy Around Gayle King's Kobe Bryant Comments WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Who Would Go To Harvey Weinstein's Super Bowl Party? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Had To Give Nick Lachey HOW MUCH in the Divorce? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Had To Give Nick Lachey HOW MUCH in the Divorce? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Shannen Doherty vs. State Farm WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes