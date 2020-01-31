Dirty on the :30: J.Lo & Shakira Planning 'Empowering' Super Bowl Performance

January 31, 2020
Dirty on the 30

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have planned an "empowering" Super Bowl Halftime show. Will it be a statement of some kind? or just fun music? We discuss what they mean by that... and a preview of J.Lo's intended wardrobe.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson split a while back, and on Thursday she trolled Instagram... find out what she might have been teasing.

Meghan McCain confirmed that she did have a fight with former co-host Abby Huntsman, who left the show to help her father run for Senate in Utah. However, it wasn't the fight that caused her to leave the show. Hear what we think of their dispute, what it really meant, and why we think Meghan might actually be a robot!

Dirty on the 30

