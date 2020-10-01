Interview: Jon Bon Jovi talks new 2020 album

After being forced to cancel their world tour, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced that their new album 2020 has officially been set for release on October 2, 2020 on Island Records. The band also released a new single “Do What You Can” — an anthem about the toll coronavirus has taken on us all.

Well known for his extensive philanthropic work, Jon spent the initial quarantine days and weeks helping feed those in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, NJ.

The final version of “Do What You Can,” written by Jon Bon Jovi, was performed acoustically for the first time on the star-studded Jersey4Jersey benefit special, raising 6 million dollars for the state which was hard hit during the pandemic.

Christine & Salt Zoomed with Jon Bon Jovi where he revealed exactly how the song title, "Do What You Can" came to be, challenged Salt to a vacuuming duel, admitted he loves radio promotions and performed a dramatic reading of his mega-hit "You Give Love a Bad Name."

Christine & Salt present: A dramatic reading of “You Give Love a Bad Name” with @BonJovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. @965tic pic.twitter.com/QTDaCi2np9 — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 1, 2020

Check out the full, fabulous interview below!