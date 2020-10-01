Interview: Jon Bon Jovi talks new 2020 album

Performs a dramatic reading of his mega-hit "You Give Love a Bad Name"

October 1, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
jon bon jovi
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Hartford
Coronavirus Special Features
Music

After being forced to cancel their world tour, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced that their new album 2020 has officially been set for release on October 2, 2020 on Island Records. The band also released a new single “Do What You Can” — an anthem about the toll coronavirus has taken on us all.  

Well known for his extensive philanthropic work, Jon spent the initial quarantine days and weeks helping feed those in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, NJ.

If you can't do what you do... do what you can.

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on

The final version of “Do What You Can,” written by Jon Bon Jovi, was performed acoustically for the first time on the star-studded Jersey4Jersey benefit special, raising 6 million dollars for the state which was hard hit during the pandemic.

Christine & Salt Zoomed with Jon Bon Jovi where he revealed exactly how the song title, "Do What You Can" came to be, challenged Salt to a vacuuming duel, admitted he loves radio promotions and performed a dramatic reading of his mega-hit "You Give Love a Bad Name."

Check out the full, fabulous interview below! 

Christine & Salt talk with the great @bonjovi frontman, @jonbonjovi about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s new album entitled 2020.

A post shared by We Live Inside Your Radio (@christineandsalt) on

 

 

 

Tags: 
Music
Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi
JBJ
Coronavirus
2020