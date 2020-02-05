Dirty on the :30: Jurors See More of Harvey Weinstein Than Anyone Bargained For

February 5, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Harvey-Weinstein-GettyImages-1192545226.jpg

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Dirty on the 30

Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein trial just saw something they will probably never be able to unsee. We discuss the very private photos shown to the jury, and more of the latest updates from the trial.

Since Madonna isn't touring, she's losing income. But she's trying to make up some revenue with an offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. We'll tell you what Madonna proposed.

Emily Blunt took the "sneak attack" approach to moving in with her now-husband and father of her two children, John Krasinski. Hear her ingenius idea right here!

Dirty on the 30

