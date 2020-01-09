Dirty on the :30: Justin Bieber's Documentary, Diagnosis, and Dad Dreams

Justin Bieber is confirming that he does have Lyme Disease and chronic Mono, and he's doing it by releasing a 10-part YouTube series.

Why was this not talked about while he was receiving criticism all those years ago, for looking like he was "on meth" and other things he had been accused of. Maybe they didn't know he had it? When you're trying to narrow down an auto immune disorder, they all seem like one another. Regardless, he also said he still wants kids.

Video of Justin Bieber: Seasons | Official Trailer Ft. Yummy | YouTube Originals

Serena Williams and Lizzo have both been doing their part to help out with the Australian brush fire relief fund. Serena is going to do a benefit tennis tournament on January 15th, ahead of the 2020 Australian Open, where she, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Naomi Osaka are all gonna raise money to benefit the millions and millions of acres and the half a billion animals that have been killed in the Australian wildfires.

Lizzo, meanwhile, posted a picture the other day where she was helping out at a food pantry, packing crates. It was great, and we hate to say this but Lizzo-- just donate money. There's a lot of people who can't donate money to this cause, but then can spend their time volunteering. Lizzo can donate money, so manybe she'd be better off doing that? Then again, when celebrities put their pictures up on social media volunteering, it does get other people to donate and help out.

The Biggest Loser coach Jillian Michaels is being blasted for coming out against Lizzo's body positive activity. She said she loves Lizzo's music, but why are we celebrating her size? She called her unhealthy, and said everyone has to watch out for obesity.

Anyone who watches Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows that Denise Richards is open with her husband and their marriage. She even got him a happy ending during a massage. No one would be surprised if Denise ended up in a relationship with a girl, and her husband was down with it. What we are surprised at is that that woman she ended up in a relationship with is Brandi Glanville! She's now denying the claims, but this is sure to get messy.