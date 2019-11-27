Dirty on the :30: Justin Timberlake 'Feels Bad' About Hand Holding-Gate

Insider reports are coming out that after pictures surfaced of Justin Timberlake holding hands with his co-star from the upcoming movie Palmer, Alisha Wainwright, he felt bad about it. They're trying to downplay it, with sources saying he and Jessica Biel just laughed it off, and they're ready to move on.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" now holds three Guinness world records:

Highest charting holiday song on the U.S. Hot 100 for a solo artist.

Most days on the UK Singles Top Ten for a Christmas song.

Most streamed track in 24 hours on Spotify for a female artist.

After winning Dancing with the Stars, there are rumors that Hannah B. might be heading back to Bachelor Nation! What's happening in this clip??